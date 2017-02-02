'He's lying to you': An EU Parliamentarian just trolled Nigel Farage in a big way

LONDON — Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage was just trolled in a big way by a fellow EU Parliamentarian.

The Brexiteer was addressing the elected body in in Strasbourg, France when fellow Labour MEP Seb Dance was caught on camera holding a sign that read “he’s lying to you” complete with an arrow pointing in Farage’s direction.

Farage is generally an unpopular figure in the EU’s elected body, having used his seat in Parliament to criticise the 28-nation bloc and gloat when Britain voted to leave in the June referendum. Dance had clearly heard enough.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.