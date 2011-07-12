Google Employee #59 Dishes About The Early Days

Photo: Google+

Doug Edwards was employee number 59 at Google back in 1999, and he didn’t fit the typical profile: he was over 40 with an English degree and a background in the newspaper business.This week, Houghton Mifflin publishes his memoir of his early days at the company: “I’m Feeling Lucky.”



The main picture is a company flying by the seat of its pants, staffed by extremely smart people who would try anything.

The founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, had a clear vision but didn’t always communicate it to everybody who needed to know it. They also refused to accept common wisdom about anything — they would rather try something new and find out that it didn’t work. Like the time Page decided to stop censoring the scrolling ticker of search queries in the Google lobby, only to find that it was overrun with pornographic searches. He changed his mind pretty fast.

The company was a real pressure-cooker in the early days — tor long stretches, many engineers only slept a couple hours a night — and there were lots of release valves like undercover office romances and off-the-hook company ski trip parties at Lake Tahoe. Not to mention occasional super-soaker fights.

There are plenty of other recent books about Google’s early days from journalists like Ken Auletta and Steven Levy, but Edwards notes that his is the only one with a personal perspective. “If you weren’t there, you wouldn’t know what it’s like to work with Larry and Sergey on a regular basis, and to go through the IPO process. And some of the less successful things like the launch of Gmail and the uproar after that.

Last week, Edwards talked to us about some of his impressions of Google in the old days. Here are some highlights from our conversation:

Sergey Brin insisted on launching Gmail on April 1. “Sergey in particular, thought it would be a good idea to launch it on April 1st. That really tickled his funnybone, the idea that nobody would know whether it was real or not. This was the first major product launch after the search engine, and it was fairly significant in its potential impact on the business. I tried to convince them and other people tried to convince them that was not such a good idea, including Eric Schmidt, but he was pretty insistent.”

Google’s engineering mindset sometimes gets it in trouble. “Their expectation is that people will react to technology in a very logical, reasonable way and that’s not the way a lot of people react to technology, it’s much more emotional and not always fact-based. I recall specifically when we launched Gmail and Sergey was not at all able to grasp the notion why people were so upset. I had discussions with him — I was in charge of customer service — I’d say we have to come up with some response to the privacy issue. He’d just look at me, he’d get very rigid and formal and say ‘THERE IS NO PRIVACY ISSUE.’ What he meant by that is he knew Google was not reading people’s email, and he knew there was no leaking of personal data, so clearly if we weren’t doing it, it wasn’t an issue….It was very hard for him to wrap his head around that perception is reality. For him, reality is reality.”

He doesn’t think Larry Page will ever communicate like a typical CEO. “I suspect he’ll do it his way until there’s a point that somebody convinces him that the expenditure of his time is more than offset in terms of some sort of advance for the company. This is personally my take on Larry: if he thought that getting on the conference call with financial analysts would in some way help him develop a new technology for search, then he would do it. But if it would just move the stock price up a point or two, it’s not worth his time. That’s my take. It’s a personal point of view, he’s never said anything about that to me, it’s just my impression of him. [He thinks] these things should be self-evident — if Google is making these great products, then why should they have to talk about it? It’s there. You can try it yourself. If you don’t get it, it’s probably more on your end than on the product end. To get out there and talk about something that’s already launched is redundant — people should draw their own conclusions.”

Eric Schmidt brought a grown-up face to the company, but the founders were still in charge. “I think Larry and Sergey tended to vote as a block. Eric was very good at smoothing things out, making sure that some basic business practices were followed, and that communication was improved throughout the company and with the outside world. But ultimately Larry and Sergey were the drivers, Larry probably more. Sergey was really the visionary, but it was [Larry’s] vision that was always driving the company. It’s not surprising that he came back and took over because he always saw Google as his baby.”

Despite the recruiting war, Google has a deep bench, and a lot of old-timers aren’t leaving. “I know a lot of people who were there early on and could have retired years ago and never had to lift a pencil and strike a keyboard, and they’re still there. You look at people like Jeff Dean and Sanjay Ghemawat, Ben Smith and Ben Gomes, they’re still there. When I talk to people like that and ask them ‘why are you still there given what your net worth is like?’ And they give a couple of answers. One answer is they enjoy engineering, and there’s no better place to do it than Google because nobody has the same resources and nobody has the same data to work with. But I’ve also heard from engineers who say ‘I started at Google right out of college, I’ve never had another job, I’ve been here 10 or 12 years, I don’t know what I’d do if I left.’ The idea of leaving is scary because there’s all that uncertainty out there.

