Watch Tiger Woods' Dramatic New Nike Commercial

Tiger Woods is back in the golf game. He tees off at The Masters tomorrow.



We’ll have to see if Tiger still has his swing. But it looks like his sponsors still have the faith in their leading man.

According to the WSJ, Nike will air a new commercial featuring Tiger Woods, the first since he crashed his car last November.

From WSJ:

The black-and-white spot shows Mr. Woods looking directly into a camera. In the background is the voice of Earl Woods, who seems to be talking to his son about the importance of taking responsibility for his actions, people familiar with the matter said.

“I want to find out what your thinking was; I want to find out what your feelings are. Did you learn anything,” the elder Mr. Woods, who died in 2006, says in the recording.

The ad ends with the image of a Nike swoosh. Read more at the Wall Street Journal >

Update: Watch the ad here:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.