HE'S BACK: Kevin Rudd Is Prime Minister Of Australia Again But The Chaos Isn't Over Yet

Kevin Rudd has his old job back as Prime Minister of Australia, three years and three days after being ousted from the job.

He beat Julia Gillard by 57 votes to 45 in a meeting of the parliamentary Labor party in Canberra.

With Rudd due to the leave the country on Friday, Gillard decided to call on a ballot on the leadership and said the terms of the vote should be that the loser should quit politics.

There’s more chaos to come in the days and weeks ahead, though.

Rudd becomes Prime Minister-elect as a result of the vote, and will need to get sworn in by the Governor-General tomorrow morning.

Parliament will sit tomorrow and Rudd’s majority may get tested on the floor — and he will need the support of five crossbenchers.

Politically, he will now need to move quickly to establish his team, and some key messages that he’s planning to take into the campaign.

He signalled this afternoon that he believed the country needed leadership with a “strong, proven” economic track record. So the post of Treasurer will be critical – former immigration minister Chris Bowen has been the name most mentioned.

