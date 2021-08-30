All the cameos you missed in ‘He’s All That,’ from Spencer X to Addison Rae’s ex Bryce Hall

- Netflix released “He’s All That,” a new take on the rom-com “She’s All That,” on Friday.
- The film stars influencer Addison Rae, one of TikTok’s top creators.
- It also features cameos from other TikTokers as well as original “She’s All That” cast members.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
This time, however, the story takes place in an influencer-savvy TikTok era, in which beauty influencer Padgett (played by real-life mega-influencer Addison Rae) attempts to reverse a fall from social media grace by making over her social outcast classmate Cameron (Tanner Buchanan) in time for prom.
While cringeworthy at times, it also features plenty of callbacks to the original movie and easter eggs.
Firmly situated within the digital era, it makes sense that “He’s All That” would feature some appearances from other TikTokers, celebrities, and even cast members from the original 90s film.
Here are all the cameos you might have missed in Netflix’s “He’s All That.”
While Hall and Rae broke up earlier this year, Seventeen reported that they were dating while filming for the movie was ongoing, so his appearance isn’t too much of a surprise. Hall’s cameo is uncredited and he doesn’t have any lines in the movie.
While he doesn’t beatbox at all during the film itself, there’s a brief clip of him doing so during the credits roll. Spencer X’s role is credited in the film as “Karaoke DJ Bryson.”
Frequently appearing on an outdoor porch and occasionally on a stationary bike, Torres checks in with Padgett at various points in the film after initially firing her for becoming a viral meme.
In an interview with E! News, Rae said that Kardashian was “nervous” but that the pair practiced their lines together.
Cook told The A.V. Club that while she wasn’t part of the decision to not reprise her old leading role from the 1999 film, she also thought that it was “nice to not have to have the pressure of reprising a role” from a film that’s over 20 years old.
“I think would have felt a little bit strange, and then you have to deal with people’s feelings about if they like where your character ended up. Why deal with that?” Cook told The A.V. Club.
Lillard makes few on-screen appearances in the movie other than during the scenes that take place during prom, but his voice is present throughout through intercom announcements.