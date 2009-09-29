Hertz Sues Firm That Said It Might Go Bankrupt

After being listed as a company at risk of bankruptcy in a recent Audit Integrity report, Hertz has sued the company for defamation.
Reuters: In a complaint filed Friday with the Bergen County Superior Court in New Jersey, Hertz accused Audit Integrity Inc and its chief executive, Jack Zwingli, of defamation and trade libel over a Sept. 15 report that included Hertz among 20 large companies “most likely to declare bankruptcy” within a year.
Mark Frissora, Hertz’s chief executive, in a statement on Monday called the lawsuit “an appropriate response to the publication of false and harmful information” about Hertz.
See the full list of 10 big names veering towards bankruptcy >>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.