Hertz pauses plan to sell $500 million in potentially worthless stock after SEC weighs in

Reuters

Hertz paused its plan to sell as much as $US500 million in new, high-risk shares on Wednesday after the Securities and Exchange Commission raised concerns with the sale.

The offering was “promptly suspended” after discussions with SEC staff, and is “pending further understanding of the nature and timing of the Staff’s review,” Hertz said in a regulatory filing.

The newly bankrupt company’s stock was briefly halted earlier Wednesday following news of the SEC’s issues.

Watch Hertz trade live here.

Hertz halted its plan to offer up to $US500 million in new shares after the Securities and Exchange Commission raised issues with the sale.

In a regulatory filing published Wednesday afternoon, the bankrupt car-rental chain said its plans for the offering were “promptly suspended” after discussions with SEC staff. Any revival of the stock sale is “pending further understanding of the nature and timing of the Staff’s review,” the company added.

Hertz stock was paused late Wednesday morning after SEC Chairman Jay Clayton noted his concern with the planned offering.

“In this particular situation, we have let the company know that we have comments on their disclosure,” Jay Clayton, chairman of the SEC, said on CNBC. “In most cases when you let a company know that the SEC has comments on their disclosure they do not go forward until those comments are resolved.”



Read more:

Schwab’s global investing chief says the market’s best-performing stocks are due for a surprising rotation for the first time in 12 years – and shares 3 ways to get ahead of the shift



Hertz traded at $US2.01 per share as of 3:43 p.m. ET Wednesday, up roughly 3.6% from Tuesday’s close.



This story is developing, check back soon for updates.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.