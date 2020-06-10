Hertz reveals delisting notice from NYSE, placing fate of mad-dash rally in pending appeal

George Rose/Getty Images A Hertz car rental counter at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Hertz announced Wednesday it received a delisting notice from the New York Stock Exchange on May 26 days after filing for bankruptcy.

The car-rental company appealed the notice and requested a hearing to maintain its spot on the exchange. Hertz shares will continue to trade publicly pending the appeal.

“There can be no assurance … whether there will be equity value in the Company’s common stock” should it be delisted, Hertz warned in a regulatory filing.

Hertz shares are hot off a shocking rally fuelled by a wave of risk-hungry retail investors. The stock rocketed from 82 cents on June 3 to $US5.53 by the end of Monday’s session.

Hertz revealed in a Wednesday regulatory filing that it received a delisting notice from the New York Stock Exchange on May 26, four days after the company filed for bankruptcy.

The car-rental chain appealed the notice and requested a hearing to prevent such a measure. Hertz stock will continue to trade on the NYSE pending the appeal. Yet the delisting threat adds to a pile of concerns for current shareholders.

“There can be no assurance that the NYSE will grant the Company’s request for continued listing at the hearing and whether there will be equity value in the Company’s common stock,” Hertz said in the filing.



Hertz shares have enjoyed a spike in volatility over recent sessions thanks to an unexpected influx of retail investors. The firm’s bankruptcy announcement dragged shares below $US1 in late May. At the same time, small-money traders flocked to the beleaguered company, betting on a wild price swing to net easy profits. The stock surged from 82 cents on June 3 to $US5.53 by Monday’s close, a 574% gain in less than one week.

The unusual price action continued on Tuesday as the same investors cashed out from the high-risk position. Hertz tumbled as much as 38% before paring some losses through the day.

The stock tumbled about 9% in early Wednesday trading following the delisting disclosure.

Hertz closed at $US4.18 on Tuesday, down 73% year-to-date.



