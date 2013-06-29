Now You Can Rent A Lamborghini Gallardo From Hertz

You can now rent a Lamborghini or Ferrari from Hertz.

Rental cars no longer need to be boring. For travellers who want to drive in style, Hertz is now offering a fleet of supercars through its Hertz Dream Cars program.



The fleet includes rides from Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, Tesla, and more, at 35 locations around the U.S.

Naturally, a top of the line rental costs more than a few days in an old Chevy Impala. Hertz’s Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Bentleys start at $1,500 per day, and cost $3 for every mile above the 75 mile limit.

The Aston Martin Vantage and Audi R8 both start at $1,000 per day, with the same $3/mile penalty. The cheaper end of the luxury lineup, including Porsche and Mercedes rides, will cost you $350 per diem, with a $.49 penalty for roll of the odometer over the 75 mile limit.

Here’s the full list of available whips. Hertz does not disclose how many it has of each:

Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Audi R8

Bentley Continental GT

Cadillac CTS-V

Ferrari (California, F430)

Lamborghini Gallardo

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Mercedes-Benz AMG (SLS, C63, E63)

Mercedes-Benz SL550, S550 and G550

Porsche (911, Cayenne, Boxster, Panamera)

SRT Viper

Tesla Model S

