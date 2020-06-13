Judge rules that bankrupt car-rental giant Hertz can move forward with its plan to sell $1 billion worth of new stock

Graham Rapier
ReutersA logo of the American car rental company Hertz is seen at Bordeaux Airport in Merignac

Hertz stock price - bankruptcy share saleMarkets InsiderHertz has whipsawed in trading as its business spiraled thanks to the coronavirus

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.