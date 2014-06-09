Hershey's Is Suing A Maker Of Edible Marijuana, And You Can See Why

Hershey’s is suing the maker of edible marijuana products for trademark infringement.

Reuters reports:

The trademark infringement lawsuit, filed this week in the U.S. District Court in Denver, says the Ganja Joy bars made by TinctureBelle LLC and TinctureBelle Marijuanka LLC too closely resemble Almond Joy produced by Hershey.

So do they have a case?

Here’s a few images we found on Instagram of Ganjajoy and some other products. Do they look familiar?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.