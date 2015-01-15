Amazing, Sad Photos Of An Abandoned Chocolate Factory In Ruins

The chocolate factory that gave America its first Hershey’s kiss is now in ruins.

Hershey Co. began demolishing the 110-year-old factory two years ago in a move that devastated many longtime residents of the town of Hershey, Pennsylvania, where the plant was located.

Photographer Matthew Christopher, whose father worked for the Hershey Co., went inside the factory just before it was destroyed. He shared what he found with Business Insider.

To see more of his work, check out his website and newly published book, “Abandoned America.”

