Hershey Unveils New Logo

The Hershey Company unveiled a new logo on Friday to give the choco-corporate powerhouse a more modern look.

The new logo isn’t a huge change from the old one, which featured a three-dimensional Hershey’s kiss in front of “Hershey’s” lettering. The new one has gone flat — like many other brands that have dropped shadowing and embossing — and it will be incorporated throughout the company in its stores, offices, and websites, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Our updated company brand and refreshed visual identity is an expression of our progression to a modern, innovative company that positively impacts our local communities as we continue to grow globally,” said Mike Wege, a senior marketing officer at the company, in a statement.

Behold. Here it is:

For comparison, here’s the old logo on the left, and the new logos on different backgrounds to the right:

