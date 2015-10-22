Hershey's is giving Kisses a major upgrade

For the first time in 20 years, Hershey’s has made a huge change to its traditional chocolate kiss.

Hershey’s will now make Kisses Deluxe — twice as big as the classic candy.

A kiss deluxe will be substantially larger than a standard kiss.

The chocolate candy will have a whole hazelnut in its center surrounded by a creamy chocolate filling.

The outer layer of the kiss will be filled with crunchy chocolate crisp shell.

The supersized candy will be 130 calories for a serving of three, compared with 66 for the original.

The candy is drawing comparisons to the classic holiday treat, Ferrero Rocher.

Hershey’s originally launched the fatter kisses in China in 2013, then continued developing the recipe.

Kisses Deluxe will be available on shelves and online November 5.

“It took 55 years just to change the colour of the foil,” Adam Borden, senior associate manager for Hershey’s Kisses told USA TODAY. “Then it took another 38 years to put something inside the milk chocolate. We’re getting better, but it does take us a little while to tinker with something that is iconic as a brand Milton Hershey founded himself.”

Hershey’s brought in more than $US7.4 billion in sales last year. Premium chocolate accounts for 8% of all US market chocolate sales.

The packages will come in sets of three for $US1.00, four for $US1.29 and in gift sizes of 15 for $US3.99, 35 for $US10.99 and even 75 $US32.00. The 75-count gift box will only be sold online.

