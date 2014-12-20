Hershey Is Making A Chocolate 3D Printer

Ketchum/Hershey This is where 3D printed chocolate is made.

Hershey’s and 3D Systems are collaborating to make the candy of the future.

The chocolate company is planning to unveil a 3D Chocolate Candy Printing exhibit at Hershey’s Chocolate World in Hershey, PA, according to RetailingToday,

People who visit the exhibit will be able to print and purchase their own chocolate. They can also see what they look like as 3D chocolate molds.

Ketchum/Hershey The beginning of a 3D printed Hershey kiss.

3D printing has been on the rise and could become a $US13 billion dollar industry.

“This exhibit is a great example of co-creation with consumers. They will be instrumental in shaping the future of commercially available 3-D chocolate printing,” Hershey Co.’s chief research and development officer, Will Papa said in a news release.

Ketchum/Hershey How chocolate is 3D printed.

3Ders.com reports that the exhibit will be open to the public on December 19, but until then, you can watch a video of the chocolate 3D printer in action below.

