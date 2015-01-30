Hershey Just Made Its First Acquisition That Isn't Candy

Hershey is making a big move away from candy.

The chocolate empire just agreed to purchase KRAVE Pure Foods, Inc., the company behind KRAVE jerky.

This is part of Hershey’s quest to become a bigger force in the snacking industry.

Michele G. Buck, North American president at Hershey, said the company’s simple ingredients appeal to modern consumers:

“KRAVE jerky is a great fit to our portfolio and overall snacks and adjacencies strategy … The KRAVE brand delivers on portable and protein nutrition while also understanding consumers’ food preferences, including the desire for simple ingredients and transparency, something that is also a part of Hershey’s strategic vision. We are excited to add KRAVE jerky’s unique, chef-inspired products and be a part of this transformational category.”

KRAVE jerky includes flavours such as sweet chipotle, black cherry barbecue, chilli lime, and pineapple orange.

The company posted a photo of chocolate-covered jerky on its Facebook page:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.