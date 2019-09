Herschel Walker absolutely dominated Scott Carson in his second career MMA fight, last night. He’s now 2-0 in his brief mixed martial arts career.



Here’s the video:

Fight starts at 0:25 in video, Walker’s initial take down is at 0:35, he body slams his opponent at 1:30, and the knockout blow is at 3:30.



