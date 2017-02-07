Herringbone and Rhodes & Beckett have gone into administration

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Fashion clothing brands Herringbone and Rhodes & Beckett have gone into voluntary administration, joining a growing list of retailers seeing customer support fade.

They have 29 stores with 140 employees. Insolvency group Cor Cordis has been appointed administrator.

They follow fashion labels Marcs and David Lawrence which last week went into voluntary administration, citing deteriorating sales, general market conditions and poor cash flow.

They are the latest in a string of players in the retail sector, under pressure from online trading and emerging competitors, going into administration, including Payless Shoes, Pumkin Patch, Howards Storage World and Dick Smith stores, which closed last year.

Some retailers have been reporting disappointing December and January sales.

German group van Laack’s acquired Herringbone in 2009 and Rhodes & Beckett in 2012.

