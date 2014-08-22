Heroics May Have Prevented A Boat Dock Disaster Near New York

On Wednesday, a small boat exploded while refueling on Long Island, east of New York City.

According to NBC 4, the boat’s owner was killed and one passenger jumped into the water to avoid injury.

The fiery boat them drifted away from the refueling dock and into other vessels before a dock worker did something pretty heroic.

He towed the burning boat away from the docks, sustaining “some burns to his arms and face,” NBC 4 reported.

The guy is insanely close to a boat that ultimately wound up looking like this (the image is from this FoxCT video):

