Heroic Greek Parliament Just Passed Austerity Measure While Riots Erupt In Athens

Despite escalating street violence that saw masked youths attack the head of Greece’s biggest union, the Greek Parliament just passed Prime Minister George Papandreou’s austerity package.



The AP reports:

The legislation was approved Friday by voice vote, in which lawmakers respond verbally without casting a ballot, while protesters clashed with riot police in the streets outside parliament.

The measures include increases in consumer taxes, and cuts in public sector workers’ pay of up to 8 per cent.

The cutbacks are key in convincing bond markets to lend Greece money at less restrictive rates than it is now paying, and to win support from the European Union.

Despite the street fighting, this is a huge confidence building measure for Greece. It shows that there still exists the political will to stand up against the mob and pull Greece back from the brink of bankruptcy.

