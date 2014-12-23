Hero Monkey Resuscitates Electrocuted Monkey Pal

After a monkey was electrocuted walking on the wires above a train track in India, its monkey friend came to the rescue and saved his life.

The New York Post reports “t

he conscious monkey tried to revive the other by hitting it, biting it and tipping it in water. After about 20 minutes, the electrocuted monkey started to show signs of life and began moving again.”

Crowds began to swarm the platforms overlooking the scene, and this video was captured on someone’s mobile phone.

It’s pretty heartwarming stuff.

