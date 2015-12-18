A Nebraska cop pulled a move straight out of an action film -- and saved the day

Nebraska sheriff’s deputies were chasing a runaway tractor trailer on December 2nd, after the driver apparently passed out behind the wheel.

Then Deputy Todd Volk stepped up.

He ran across U.S. Highway 81 and jumped onto the truck, opening the door and stopping it from crashing off of an upcoming bridge.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Carl Mueller

