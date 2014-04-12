Two Associates Of Ex-NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Charged In Murder Case

Agence France Presse
Aaron Hernandez No Emotion Court MurderAP

Two associates of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez were charged Friday with the murder of a semi-pro football player, for which Hernandez has already been charged.

Carlos Ortiz and Ernest Wallace were indicted by a Grand Jury in Bristol County, Massachusetts, in connection with the June 2013 shooting death of Odin Lloyd in a Boston suburb.

Their arraignments have not been set.

Hernandez had been already charged with murder, with Ortiz and Wallace initially charged with being accessories.

Hernandez was indicted last August on a charge of first-degree murder and five gun-related charges.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in September.

The bloody body of Lloyd, 27, was found by a jogger less than a mile from Hernandez’s luxury home.

Prosecutors say Hernandez, Wallace and Ortiz carried out the “execution-style” killing because Hernandez was angry that Lloyd had spoken with people he “had troubles with.”

Copyright (2014) AFP. All rights reserved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.