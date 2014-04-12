Two Associates Of Ex-NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Charged In Murder Case

Two associates of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez were charged Friday with the murder of a semi-pro football player, for which Hernandez has already been charged.

Carlos Ortiz and Ernest Wallace were indicted by a Grand Jury in Bristol County, Massachusetts, in connection with the June 2013 shooting death of Odin Lloyd in a Boston suburb.

Their arraignments have not been set.

Hernandez had been already charged with murder, with Ortiz and Wallace initially charged with being accessories.

Hernandez was indicted last August on a charge of first-degree murder and five gun-related charges.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in September.

The bloody body of Lloyd, 27, was found by a jogger less than a mile from Hernandez’s luxury home.

Prosecutors say Hernandez, Wallace and Ortiz carried out the “execution-style” killing because Hernandez was angry that Lloyd had spoken with people he “had troubles with.”

