Here's The $US470 Pair Of Boxer Shorts That Hermès Makes

Hermès These boxer shorts from Hermès cost as much as six months of my gas and electric bills.

Hermès, the French luxury clothier, sells boxer shorts for $US470.

They’re pleated. They also have a “storage pouch,” according to the Hermès product description.

Usually, the point of buying insanely high-end clothes is to impress someone with your fine taste or conspicuous wealth. But if the other person is seeing your underwear, doesn’t that usually mean you’ve already impressed him or her?

So who the hell is buying this product, and why?

If you own a pair of $US470 Hermès underwear, please write to me and explain why you made your purchase and whether you’re a satisfied customer.

