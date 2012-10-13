Hermès' Latest Line Of Ties Is Inspired By Computer Nerds

The latest Fall/Winter 2012 ties from Hermès are fusing fashion with the world of tech.



The collection, called “8 Ties,” was designed with the help of French digital projection artist Miguel Chevalier. The patterns include keyboard keys, cables, and Apple power buttons.

There are even ties that are printed with binary code for the truly tech-savvy.

It was more than just ties for Chevalier, as the artist also made two animated installations based on the collection for Antwerp’s MoMu Fashion Museum. The first was an interactive wall projection and the second a book with drawings of the tie designs themselves.

But though it took a step into the digital world, Hermès remains old school when it comes to luxury. Each tie is still hand-cut and stitched with heavy twill silk in the classic Hermès style.

The ties retail for $195 and can be purchased through the Hermès online store, or boutiques.

Some of our favourites were the microchip:

Photo: Hermès

the keyboard…

Photo: Hermès

and the on/off button.

Photo: Hermès





Don’t Miss: Go Inside The Hermès Factory Where $10,000 Purses Are Made By Hand

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.