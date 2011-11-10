The Rare Hermès Diamond Birkin Bag Is Expected To Auction For $80,000—At Least

One of the most exclusive handbags of the world is the Diamond Berkin from Hermès. So rare and sought after is this bag with a retail price of $140,000 that when it comes up for auction (a used one – but don’t even suggest that word) it is expected to fetch at least $80,000 to $90,000. The bag has solid 18k gold along with diamonds used in its design and this particular piece is in pristine condition according to the folks over at Heritage Auctions who are selling this one off.



Also to be sold along with this Diamond Berkin is a Hermès Himalayan Crocodile Birkin Bag with Palladium Hardware (also a rare and much sought after piece) which is expected to fetch $60,000.

Auctions such as these allow buyers to purchase ultra exclusive handbags and goodies at bargains to what they would otherwise cost. An ultra rare Chanel Black Matte Crocodile Oversize Paris-Baritz Tote Bag, that retails for more than $30,000 is expected to bring $15,000+, while a very rare Yves St. Laurent Matte Chocolate Crocodile Large Muse Bag, with Gold Hardware is estimated at $7,000+ and a Giorgio Armani Runway Beige Matte Alligator Large Shoulder Bag, with Gold Hardware, released only in the flagships boutiques and carried an original retail price of $25,000, is expected to bring $3,000+.

The Rich Times

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.