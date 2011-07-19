Former BNP Paribas Intern And Metro North Rider: "I Feel Raped By The Internet"

Remember when that woman flipped out on Metro North after a conductor asked her to stop having an allegedly loud and profane conversation?



Just in case you’ve forgotten, some of her now famous lines include: “I was not cursing, excuse me, do you know what schools I’ve been to?” and “I’m sorry, do you think I’m a little hoodlum?” and “Stop the train, stop the train.”

Anyway, the former Wall Streeter, Hermon Raju, was slammed with abuse online (and by Keith Olbermann) after a video of her tirade was posted to Gawker, and went viral.

Now Raju wants her life back.

According to the Daily News, she is “is reaching out to crisis-management PR experts to repair her reputation.”

She sent a letter to such a firm looking for advice about how to deal with all the negative attention she’s received in the wake of the incident — the story wasn’t just passed around the blogging community, Keith Olbermann named her his “Worst Person in the World” and Anderson Cooper covered it on CNN.

The video was posted on the HuffPo, Yahoo and made its way to the UK via the Daily Mail.

In her letter to the media guru, according to the Daily News, she wrote:

The public only knows the two minutes of my dispute that were shown on the video that went viral. However, there was a lot more to the story than those two minutes.

I can honestly say I feel raped by the Internet.

Unbelievable how my dispute on the train made me so despised. I feel like I have been robbed of everything, including my identity. I am not seeking fame or notoriety. I just want my life back.

Apparently she was advised not to speak with the media.

Raju has at least managed to have most of the videos removed — we had linked to the Daily Mail’s version, which has since been taken down.

