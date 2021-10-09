Search

How a $10,000 Hermès Birkin handbag is professionally restored

Jacky Barile

Rago Brothers Shoe & Leather Repair is a cobbler in Morristown, New Jersey. The professionals repair all kinds of shoes and leather goods. They show us how they restore an Hermès Birkin bag by deconstructing the bag, repairing the inner tubing of the handles, replacing the metal feet, cleaning it, and redyeing the bag.

