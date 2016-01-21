Apple is going to start selling the $1,500 Hermès Apple Watch online on Friday

Apple The double loop Apple Watch.

Apple is going to start selling the smartwatch it made in partnership with Hermès on its online store, starting on Friday, according to a report from Fashionista.

The Hermès online store will also start selling the Apple Watch.

The watches include bands made by Hermès in distinctive styles, such as the double loop, that hark back to vintage watches made by the company. The timepieces have previously only been sold in boutique stores in London, Milan, Paris, Tokyo, and a few others.

The watches come in three styles: A single loop model, which costs $1,100 (£1,000); a double loop model, which costs $1,250 (£1,150); and a cuff model, which costs $1,500 (£1,350).

TechCrunch The single loop and double loop Hermès Apple watches side-by-side.

The partnership was hailed by Apple as an expansion of the luxury Watch models. The company makes its own premium models, the most expensive of which retails for $17,000 (£13,000). However, the Apple-made models have all been available online and in-store since launch in April last year.

According to market research, the Apple Watch is out-performing its rivals, grabbing over 50% of the entire smartwatch market in 2015. Apple was expected to announce the second edition of the Watch in March, but rumours suggest the update may be smaller than an entirely new device.

