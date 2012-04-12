Herman Cain's Latest Video Is Completely INSANE

Herman Cain has just released the third instalment in his bizarre, vaguely stimulus-related web videos — and boy, is it crazy.



After drowning a goldfish and exploding a bunny in his first two videos, Cain apparently decided that it was time for the animal kingdom to fight back. The latest video, titled “Chicken,” features a farmer being brutally attacked by his chickens. (According to the little-girl narrator, the farmer is the “average American taxpayer and the chickens represent “big government.”)

The video ends with a shot of a chicken picking at a bloody bone. Then the young girl from Cain’s first two videos appears next to a bloody heap of rags and repeats the now-familiar line: “Any questions? ANY QUESTIONS?”

You really have to watch it to get the full effect.

Watch the video below.

