Herman Cain's Debate Strategy: 'I'm Going After Mitt Romney'

As he approaches frontrunner status in the Republican presidential field, darkhorse candidate Herman Cain is ready to take off his gloves and go after the only thing standing between him and the Republican nomination — Mitt Romney.



In a radio interview today, Cain laid out his strategy for tonight’s presidential debate: “I’m going after Mitt Romney.”

He then added, mysteriously: “I have a very penetrating question to ask him.”

Cain, who is now neck-and-neck with Romney in several recent polls, suggested that there is no need to go after Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who has fallen to third place in the polls. Cain will replace Perry at the centre of the table in tonight’s debate. “I’m moving up from the back of the bus,” he said. “I don’t need to go after Rick Perry.”

Cain, once considered a longshot candidate, has largely dodged attacks during the last few contests, and his opponents have seemed reluctant to openly criticise him or his record. But he expects that to change tonight.

“All of them are going to try to attack me,” Cain said. He added that he will relish a sparring match over his 9-9-9 economic plan, which calls for replacing the current U.S. tax code with a 9% federal sales tax.

Cain has been in a particularly feisty this morning in advance of tonight’s debate. In an interview with Sean Hannity last night, Cain fired back at black activist Cornel West, who has criticised the former Godfather’s Pizza CEO for saying he doesn’t believe in racism anymore.

“I left the Democrat plantation a long time ago,” Cain said. “I’m not the only black person out there that shares these conservative views.”

