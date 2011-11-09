Herman Cain's Campaign Doesn't Know How To Use Google

In the midst of an existential crisis for Herman Cain’s campaign, his top aide leveled a baseless charge against a reporter — yet again demonstrating the campaign’s inept crisis management and poor organisation.



Mark Block, famous for his role in the “smoking ad” and his steadfast defence of “Mr. Cain,” claimed in an interview with Fox news tonight that National Journal Hotline Executive Editor Josh Kraushaar works for POLITICO and is the son of one of the women accusing Cain of sexual harassment.

“We’ve confirmed that he does indeed work at POLITICO and [Karen Kraushaar, of of the accusers is] his mother,” Block said.

But despite his “confirmation,” both claims are utterly baseless — and are hardly surprising given Cain’s poor grasp of even the most basic facts (China’s nukes, anyone?) and non-existent crisis management (See the past week of headlines). (Kraushaar once worked for POLITICO, which broke the news of the Cain accusations, but left the outlet for The Hotline in 2010.)

Indeed, as far as baseless accusation’s go, Block’s far exceeded those of the women who accused Cain — regardless of Cain’s statements to the contrary, there is at least documentation that there were “agreements” reached in two of the cases.

Such declarative statements call into question Cain’s denials — if the his campaign can’t get even the simplest of facts straight, perhaps his recollection of events may be less than perfect.

Already questions are being raised about Cain’s relationship with Sharon Bialek, who was reportedly seen hugging and having a “flirtatious” conversation with the candidate earlier this year, though Cain has claimed he has no recollection of ever seeing her.

These errors were eminently avoidable — prevented even by a simple Google search. Regardless of the allegations, Cain’s sloppiness in dealing with them has raised significant new doubts about his electability and fitness for office.

