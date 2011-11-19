WATCH: Herman Cain Actually Gets Weepy About His Impending Inauguration

2012 Republican firebrand Herman Cain exposed his vulnerable side yesterday, nearly breaking down into tears during an interview with the New Hampshire radio station WMUR.



When asked how he would feel on his hypothetical inauguration day, Cain was visibly moved, choking up and replying: “I almost can’t say it. Holding the Bible when I’m sworn in. It’s emotional.”

It is a surprising emotional outburst for the typically brash candidate, who tends to stick to anger and/or enthusiasm on the campaign train, even in the face of damning sexual harassment allegations and harsh criticism over his gaffes/general lack of experience.

When asked about these troubles, Cain was surprising reflective: “If I ever reached a point where this campaign became damaging to my family, my wife and my family — I’m not a quitter, but there is a point beyond which you will not go.”

Watch the video below, courtesy of CNN:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.