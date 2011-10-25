Herman Cain Is Wooing Wall Street With A $999 Fundraiser

Herman Cain may be taking fire on multiple fronts over his recent gaffes and frequently confusing policy positions, but his campaign’s aggressive fundraising surge doesn’t appear to be taking a hit.



After reporting only “several hundred thousand dollars” cash on hand at the end of September, Cain has turned his fortunes around, according to his campaign, raising nearly $3 million in as many weeks with the type of major metropolitan fundraisers expected of top-tier presidential campaigns.

After raising cash in Chicago and other parts of the Midwest this month, Cain will foray into the New York fundraising scene on November with a Russian Tea Room luncheon that (predictably) costs $999-a-head.

According to a copy of the invitation obtained by Politico, Cain — the former pizza titan who prides himself on being the “Main Street” to Mitt Romney’s “Wall Street” — appears to have lured at least a couple of New York bankers and financiers into his camp.

The list of hosts features UBS VP Jonathan Burkan, a former Tim Pawlenty supporter; venture capitalist Ken Abramowitz, another former TPaw backer who was also a major bundler for John McCain in 2008; and Mark Goldwasser, president and CEO of National Holdings Corp.

The list also includes managing directors from GE Capital and JPMorgan, as well as at least one Manhattan real estate investor.

