WATCH: Herman Cain Is Actually A Huge Diva

Herman Cain‘s video interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is the gift that keeps on giving.



Although the video series is most notable for Cain’s huge Libya gaffe, the full interview has other entertaining moments that give us other revealing insight into the candidate’s character. It turns out, Cain is actually a major diva.

About 9 minutes into the interview, a clearly exasperated Cain turns to one of the reporters in the room and barks: “Who brought me the water that I did not get?“ And this is after he made them bring him a new chair.

Perhaps the strangest part about the interview is that the Cain campaign requested it, although Wisconsin has virtually no significance in the 2012 Republican primary. You can bet Mark Block is rethinking that decision now.

Watch the video below. Cain demands water at around minute 9:00.



