HERMAN CAIN VAULTS TO TOP-TIER: Romney And Perry Lead — But Not By Much

Businessman Herman Cain’s meteoric rise in the press is now making itself seen in the polls.



A Fox News national poll out Wednesday has Cain in third place with the support of 17 per cent of Republican primary voters. He trails former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (23 per cent) and Texas Gov. Rick Perry (19 per cent) — after lagging in the single-digits for much of the campaign.

Cain has drawn most of his support from former backers of Perry, who has struggled in debates, and from Rep. Michele Bachmann, whose campaign has collapsed in the past month.

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich jumped to fourth place after several strong debate performances, though his campaign remains in disarray from a mass-staff-exodus at the beginning of the summer.

The poll has a relatively-large sampling error of 5%.

UPDATE: An earlier version of this post misstated Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s support.

