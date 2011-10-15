Herman Cain To Wall Street Protesters: Get A Job, Hypocrites

Photo: AP

Herman Cain doubled down Friday on his statement that the Occupy Wall Street protesters should blame themselves for being poor or out of work, adding that they were also hypocrites for using corporate technology to promote their cause.In an op-ed for the New York Post, the former Godfather’s pizza CEO turned Republican presidential candidate wrote that the protesters would, “rather have a handout than work.” Citing his own family as an example of how hard work can lead to financial success, Cain wrote that the protesters had no one to blame for their “failures” but themselves.



“Rather than protest against Wall Street, those camped out in the streets should examine their own failures and take a hard look in the mirror,” Cain wrote.

“What they should learn is that you don’t help the poor by hurting the rich. That’s not America – and not how American dreams are made. Empowerment is the key to success, not entitlement,” he continued.

Cain also insinuated that the protesters were hypocritical for using corporate technology in their protest, suggesting that such tools would not be around were it not for the efforts of the people the protesters are railing against.

“It’s ironic that protesters who have uniformly attacked the rich and corporate CEOs happen to sport iPods, iPhones and other innovative technological tools that entrepreneurs have worked so hard to invent, build and distribute to consumers,” he wrote.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal last week, Cain said of the protesters that, “if you don’t have a job, and you’re not rich, blame yourself.”

