Herman Cain Talks Pizza And Ice Cream On The Campaign Trail

GOP Presidential candidate Herman Cain sat down for pizza with three GQ reporters to explain what makes a pizza worthy of Herman Cain. “It’s got to be as good as Godfather’s or I won’t eat it,” he told them.



Chris Heath: What can you tell about a man by the type of pizza that he likes?

Herman Cain: [repeats the question aloud, then pauses for a long moment] The more toppings a man has on his pizza, I believe the more manly he is.

Chris Heath: Why is that?

Herman Cain: Because the more manly man is not afraid of abundance. [laughs]

Devin Gordon: Is that purely a meat question?

Herman Cain: A manly man don’t want it piled high with vegetables! He would call that a sissy pizza.

Cain, of course, is the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, and sang an ode to his company’s product to the tune of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ in the early 1990s.

He also offered his thoughts on comparing his fellow candidates to Häagen-Dazs ice cream flavours. (He’s black walnut.)

Devin Gordon: Let me ask you about your rivals. Recently, in response to a question about you being the new “flavour of the month,” you said you weren’t a flavour of the month, you were Häagen-Dazs black walnut, which “tastes good all the time.” If Mitt Romney was an ice cream flavour, what flavour would he be?

Herman Cain: Oh, just plain vanilla. [laughs] Are you guys really going to print this? I have learned that with my new status in the polls, any- and every thing that I say will show up somewhere. Do you guys really want to do this ice cream analogy?Devin Gordon: We do. Rick Perry?

Herman Cain: Rick Perry: rocky road.

Devin Gordon: Michele Bachmann?

Herman Cain: Michele Bachmann… I’m not going to say it. I’m not going to say it.

Devin Gordon: Oh, come on!

Herman Cain: Tutti-frutti. I know I’m going to get in trouble!

