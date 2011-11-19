Herman Cain Is Worried The Taliban Is In Libya

Earlier this week Herman Cain nearly derailed his campaign when video of him struggling to answer a simple question on Libya during a meeting with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel editorial board.



Since then Cain has dialed back on his media appearances and is refusing to do any more editorial interviews on camera.

However, at an event in Florida earlier today Cain once again tried to defend his response and ended up digging himself in an even deeper hole.

“Do I agree with siding with the opposition? Do I agree with saying that Qaddafi should go? Do I agree that they now have a country where you’ve got Taliban and Al Qaeda that’s going to be part of the government?” Cain asked reporters, rhetorically. “Do I agree with not knowing the government was going to — which part was he asking me about? I was trying to get him to be specific and he wouldn’t be specific.”

Suffice to say that while there is some tenuous concern that Al Qaeda may be able to exert some influence in Libya there is zero evidence that the Taliban exists there. Zilch.

As Benjy Sarlin at TPM notes not only is Afghanistan-based Taliban thousands of miles away they are additionally separated by ethnicity and language.

Maybe it’s time for Herman Cain to rethink his stance on reading.



