Herman Cain Strikes Back At 9-9-9 Haters

Herman Cain isn’t too pleased with the flack he’s getting for his catchy 9-9-9 tax proposal, reports Washington Post.



“Can ya’ll see the bull’s eye on my back?” he joked to supporters at a recent rally in Washington D.C.

Conservatives, consumer groups, and businesses alike have all scored the plan–which calls for a 9% flat income tax, 9% flat corporate tax, and 9% national sales tax to replace the federal tax code–a big fat zero.

Perhaps he got wind this morning’s coverage on whether his tax plan would be a boon or nasty burden to everyday consumers.

See for yourself whether Cain’s 9-9-9 tax plan is dumb, dumb, dumb>

