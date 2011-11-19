D'oh! Herman Cain Is Now Quoting 'The Simpsons' To Defend His Lack Of Foreign Policy Knowledge

Glynnis MacNicol

Mediate snagged this clip from MSNBC’s Daily Rundown of host Chris Cillizza pointing out that in his now infamous ‘I’m a leader not a reader’ remark to defend is total lack of foreign policy knowledge Herman Cain (inadvertently or otherwise) was quoting ‘The Simpsons.’ 

(Which, how long until Cain does a guest voice there?  Hard to think of a more perfect fit.)

Behold.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.