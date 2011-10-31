WOW: You'd Never Guess Herman Cain Has Known About This Sexual Harassment Story For The Last 10 Days

Photo: @pwgavin

Politico’s bombshell report that GOP frontrunner Herman Cain was accused of sexual harassment by at least two female employees over a decade ago shocked the political world last night. However, Herman Cain has known the story was coming for 10 days.



Politico’s Jonathan Martin, who co-reported the piece and confronted Herman Cain on the sidewalk outside of CBS yesterday, was on Morning Joe this morning and revealed that Politico gave the Cain camp 10 days to respond to their report.

This seems rather shocking for a number of reasons. The first being Cain’s flustered and angry response yesterday. From Politico:

He was then asked, “Have you ever been accused, sir, in your life of harassment by a woman?”

He breathed audibly, glared at the reporter and stayed silent for several seconds. After the question was repeated three times, he responded by asking the reporter, “Have you ever been accused of sexual harassment?

Does that strike you as the response of a man who has known for 10 days that Politico has a (four-byline!) story in the can that could upend his career?

Nor is Cain’s spokesperson’s flustered denial to Geraldo suggest the campaign has devoted any time or thought to how they might deal with this bombshell once it was dropped.

Add to that the strange ads Cain has been running this last week or two and one gets the sense no one in the Cain campaign even considered this might be a problem.

And maybe they are right. Currently Cain is leading Perry in the Texas poll and following last night’s news certain corners of the conservative establishment were quick to come to Cain’s defence.

