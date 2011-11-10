Herman Cain: Scumbag For Hire

I can’t believe there are people in this country who are willing to vote for this despicable human being for president.



I can understand wanting a Republican to win if you’re a Republican. I can understand why someone who lacks any understanding of how an economy works would look at Herman Cain’s 9-9-9 plan and get excited about his candidacy.

What I can’t understand is how anyone can look past his obvious, consistent sexual harassment of women and think that it is acceptable behaviour, or that half a dozen people — half of which are Republicans, by the way — are conspiring to frame Herman Cain.

The guy damn near raped someone and there are people still supporting him? Seriously?

Have any of you watched the news in the last few weeks? Four different women have accused Herman Cain of sexual harassment. Two of them received cash settlements at the time, along with the prompt resignation of Herm the Perv from his position in charge of the National Restaurant Association. A third NRA employee declined to pursue the matter.

The fourth woman, Sharon Bialek, came forward yesterday and detailed her story of how Herman Cain sexually harassed her some 14 years ago. Then again, her account sounds a hell of a lot more like sexual assault than it does sexual harassment.

In case you missed the press conference yesterday, here are the highlights:

Sharon Bialek was let go by her company.

Like many young and unemployed people, Bialek reached out to a potential mentor in Herman Cain, who had previously shown some interest in the young woman and who was in charge of the organisation that had just let her go. Bialek was interested in seeing what he could do to help her find a new position

Cain agreed to meet her for dinner the next time she was in town, to discuss the matter

While in town, Cain secretly upgraded the woman’s hotel room to a suite, took her to a fancy Italian place, and then took her on a car ride to the national headquarters. Bialek thought Cain was being mentor-ish and helpful, not to mention kind.

Instead of going to the NRA headquarters, Cain put his hand up her skirt and tried to push her head down to his crotch.

When Bialek scoffed at the idea of topping Herman Cain’s Pizza for him, he said “You Want a Job, Right?”

That story makes it FOUR women now who have accused Herman Cain of sexual harassment. Four. Bialek isn’t looking for cash. She’s not out peddling her story to the tabloids, which would have fetched her a large sum of money. She’s not suing Cain for anything. She simply wants him to apologise and admit what he did.

So what does Cain do? He does what every other scumbag does in a situation like this, and he tries to make the story about the woman. Today, Cain’s campaign sent out an email that tries to paint a picture of Sharon Bialek as some crazed whore who is lying to bring down Herman Cain.

Cain and his people talk about Bialek’s bankruptcy filings, or her paternity matters that were before a California court. They talk about her having career troubles, taking on a series of jobs over the last 17 years.

What the hell do these things have to do with whether or not Herman Cain groped Sharon Bialek? They don’t. They’re just an excuse to try and make Cain out to be the victim, when he is in fact a lecherous old, desperate disgusting man.

This is why none of the three other women who accused Herman Cain of sexual harassment were willing to put their name and face alongside the accusations. Bialek brought on Gloria Allred, who is working for free, because Bialek knew she was going to get hammered by these right wing douchebags. She knew they’d dig and look for dirt, as if whatever they might find could change the fact that Herman Cain all but raped this woman. She knew they’d call her a whore and a tramp and insinuate that she was in this for the money.

Never mind the facts. Never mind the TWO affidavits signed by people who Bialek told about the incident back when it happened. Never mind the pattern of abuse that Cain has heaped on other women. Never mind the mounting stack of women who say that Cain harassed them as well. Never mind the conservative radio host who said Cain harassed female members of his staff. Never mind the Republican pollster who saw Cain harass other women.

Nope, ignore all those facts because Bialek isn’t a perfect human being.

Herman Cain is a scumbag. Herman Cain’s campaign is run by scumbags, staffed by scumbags, and defend a scumbag. If you want to defend him, well, I don’t see how you can live with yourself. Sexual assault is no joking matter, and if Herman Cain had even a shred of decency, humanity, or soul, he would bow out of this race and go back to whatever perverted hole he crawled out of. He won’t, of course. Truth be damned; whether it’s an erection or an election, the only thing that matters to Herman Cain is Herman Cain.

–John Thorpe

