Herman Cain Says Everything Is Cool, The Rabbit Shot In His Commercial Is 'Not A Real Rabbit'

This is a real rabbit. The one shot in Herman Cain’s video is not.

Herman Cain is reassuring everyone that no actual bunnies were harmed during this production–a bizarre ad against the stimulus.You’ve probably seen the video by now. In it, the bunny is the common sensical metaphor for your typical small business. Under the current tax code, apparently, small businesses are being catapulted into the air and shot. Then there’s the little girl who asks if you have any questions. And of course you have at least 12 questions, but you can’t actually ask her because she is in the video and probably does not know the answer as to why a bunny was chosen as the metaphor for small businesses.



Cain had a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, and he said the purpose of the controversial bit was to do exactly what it did — bring attention to what he feels is a very important message about the current tax code. Via Politico:

“The point of the rabbit ad was to highlight the fact that the Tax Code is killing small businesses in America. … The objective of the rabbit ad is that we need people to wake up,” Cain said. “I have made the point all along — we need to throw it out and start over. … We can’t tinker with the Tax Code any longer.”

He also charged “liberals” with trying to “paint it like I’m killing animals.” In fact, he said, it was simply a toy rabbit that was shot in the video. “Did you know that in some parts of this country, it is legal to hunt rabbits for dinner?” Cain said. “So what’s so outrageous about shooting a toy bunny rabbit out of the air?”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.