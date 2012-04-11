Herman Cain Says Chickens Will Star In His Next 'Provocative' Ad

We have not heard the last of Herman Cain and his strange ads featuring animals, reports Sara Dover for the International Business Times.



Cain, who held a press availability earlier today at Fordham Law School, has another Sick of Stimulus ad ready to go and was planning on releasing it as early as this afternoon. This time around, he says the video will feature a chicken.

“Can I ask what you are going to do to the chicken?” asks Dover. So far the series consists of a video featuring a goldfish drowned in mud, followed by a video of a rabbit getting catapulted and shot at in the air.

