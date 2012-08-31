Herman Cain's Interview On The Daily Show Last Night Was Just As Wonderful As You Would Expect

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain appeared on The Daily Show last night with Jon Stewart, as The Daily Show continued its “Road to Jeb Bush 2016” at the convention.



Stewart and Cain talked Romney’s likability problems, Cain’s enthusiastic, enduring support, and a poll that found Mitt Romney getting zero per cent of the Black vote.

Cain had a particularly defiant response to the poll question.

“First, I am not a zero,” he said. “But secondly, the polls are inaccurate in my opinion, based upon anecdotal evidence, based upon people that I know.”

Check out the segment here:

