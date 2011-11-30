Herman Cain Is 'Reassessing' His White House Bid After New Sex Scandal

Photo: Courtesy of ABC News

The National Review is reporting that Herman Cain is now “reassessing” whether he will remain in the 2012 Republican race, following reports that he had a 13-year extramarital affair.Robert Costa reports that Cain gave senior staff the news on a conference call today, and said that he would make a decision of the “next several days.”



The campaign has not yet responded to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

Publicly, Cain has vowed to continue the race despite the fresh sex scandal. But in an interview with CNN yesterday, Cain said that the decision will ultimately be up to his wife and family.

Cain admitted to knowing his new accuser, Ginger White, but denied having had a sexual relationship with her.

UPDATE, 11:37 a.m.:

ABC’s Jon Karl tweets that Cain’s chief of staff Mark Block has confirmed that Cain is reevaluating whether he will remain in the race.

UPDATE, 11:45 a.m.:

Jennifer Jacobs at The Des Moines Register has more details about the Cain campaign conference call.

According to Jacobs, Cain told about 90 people on the call that he is staying in the race for now, but that he is reevaluating whether the new sex scandal will do irreparable damage to his campaign.

“Now with this latest one we have to do an assessment as to whether or not this is going to create too much of a cloud in some peoples’ minds as to whether or not they should support us going forward,” Cain said.

Cain also apparently suggested to his staff that White’s allegations are financially motivated.

“I have known this lady for a number of years and thirdly I had been attempting to help her financially because she was out of work and destitute, desperate,” Cain said.

According to Atlanta’s Fox 5, who broke the story of Cain’s alleged affair last night, White has received several eviction notices in the Atlanta area over the past several years. The station also reported that White’s former business partner once placed a “stalking temporary protective order” on White for “repeated emails and texts” threatening character defamation. The order was followed by a libel lawsuit against White.

