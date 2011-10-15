Herman Cain Only Has 'Several Hundred Thousand Dollars' In The Bank

Herman Cain may be the front-runner in the polls but he is way, way behind in the funds.



Last night on Erin Burnett‘s show Cain revealed he only has several hundred thousand dollars in the bank.

Yes, several hundred thousand.

For the quarter, we will report, first of all, no debt. You see, I run this very tight, like a start-up business, because that’s my nature as a businessman. And we are going to have — we will report at the end of the quarter several hundred thousand dollars in cash on hand.

Within the last week or so, our fund-raising has really picked up a lot, because of the response of the public. And so, I don’t know what that number is. I just know that it is going to be very, very respectable.

Compare that to Romney’s $14 million or Perry’s $18 million and regardless of how much fundraising picks up it is an enormous gap to bridge. Too enormous?

Recent elections have told us that the candidates with the most money don’t necessarily win. To wit: Romney, Giuliani, Dean, as John Avalon noted last night.

However, there is obviously a huge difference between being slightly behind in the fundraising and hoping your popular message can make up the difference, and running on a nearly empty bank account.

Cain’s only real option at this point is to put together a tight fundraising operation to capitalise on all these great polls. And fast. (Beefing up his, er, economic advisory staff might not be such a bad idea either.)

