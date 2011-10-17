Herman Cain On Why He's Better Than Mitt Romney: He's Wall Street, I'm Main Street

Photo: Discussion Board

Herman Cain articulated why he’s a better candidate for the GOP nomination than Mitt Romney on Meet the Press on Sunday.”He has been more of a Wall Street executive, I have been more of a main street executive,” Cain said.



This is a plus for Cain for obvious reasons, because everyone hates Wall Street right now.

“I was a Main Street executive. I’ve actually made pizzas, made hamburgers, cleaned restaurants, swept the parking lot, OK? I’ve been a hands-on business executive throughout my career, so I can better connect with people who are working for hourly wages. I can relate to the small businessman. Why? I have been one, and I’m still one,” he told CBS News last week.

To see just how much of a “Wall Street executive” Romney is, look no further than this photo.

