You Won't Believe Herman Cain's Response To A Question About Libya

2012 Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain sat down with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s editorial board today for a series of video interviews — and the results are actually painful to watch.



Cain appears out of his depth in all of the videos, but never more so than when he is asked whether or not he agrees with President Obama’s handling of the conflict in Libya.

We’d give you the transcript, but you really have to watch it to get the full effect.

Video below.



